HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County families looking to enroll their kids in kindergarten this fall can now begin the registration process.

Children who will be 5 years old by Sept. 30 and are currently living with a parent or legal guardian in Henrico County are eligible to be enrolled for kindergarten in Henrico County during the 2023-24 school year.

If you are not sure what school you child will attend, you can use the HCPS School Locator tool.

Rising kindergartners can be registered either through the online PowerSchool Enrollment form or by calling the child’s school and making an appointment for an in-person meeting with the registrar directly through the child’s school. However, the online option is strongly encouraged.

Full instructions on how to apply online and what documents are needed can be viewed on the PowerSchool Enrollment page. After registering families submits the initial form online, the school will arrange an in-person appointment to finalize registration.

Full registration requirements are available online and can be accessed in English, Spanish, Vietnamese and Portuguese.