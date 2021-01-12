Kroger mid-atlantic headquarters opens in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Division Headquarters has officially relocated from Roanoke to Henrico. Officials cut the ribbon of the comapny’s new home in Glen Allen on Tuesday.

The relocation was first announced back in August. Kroger officials said the move should bring around 70 jobs to the region. Some of these positions are be relocations and some are be new hires.

The office manages Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic region which is comprised of 110 stores in five states.

