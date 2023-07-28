An infographic on the lane closure and bridge improvement project for Pemberton Road’s bridge over I-64. (Photo: VDOT)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers can expect overnight lane closures on Interstate 64 in the coming weeks as the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) continues a bridge improvement project.

According to VDOT, these lane closures will allow work to proceed — weather permitting — on the Pemberton Road bridge that passes above I-64 in Henrico County.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes will be affected, though on different work days.

An infographic on the lane closures and bridge improvement project for Pemberton Road’s bridge over I-64. (Photo: VDOT)

This is the schedule for the eastbound closures:

Tuesday, Aug. 1 through Thursday, Aug. 3 — two left lanes from 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.

— two left lanes from 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4 through Saturday, Aug. 5 — two right lanes from 10 p.m. to 10 a.m.

This is the schedule for the westbound closures:

Tuesday, Aug. 8 through Thursday, Aug. 10 — two left lanes from 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

— two left lanes from 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Friday, Aug. 11 through Saturday, Aug. 12 — two right lanes from 9 p.m. to 10 a.m.

VDOT said these improvements will help extend the life of the bridge. Lane closures will continue to be announced until Summer 2024, when the project should be completed.

For more information, visit VDOT’s webpage for the project.