HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A crash on Interstate 295 in the Highland Springs area of Henrico County has caused several lanes to close.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 33, about halfway between the Creighton Road and North Airport Drive interchanges.

The northbound left and right lanes are both currently closed. There is a slight traffic backup in the northbound lanes.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and expect delays. For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org