HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will close two lanes on Interstate 95 near Parham Road from 9 p.m. Friday, March 10, through approximately 3 p.m. Saturday, March 11.

These closures will be in place so crews can rehabilitate pavement under the I-95 North, Parham Road and Scott Road underpasses.

At least one travel lane and all ramps will remain open during working hours, drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes, including I-295, Route 1 and Route 301. Delays should also be expected.

This project is weather-permitting. For real-time traffic information or road conditions, call 511 or visit http://www.511virginia.org.