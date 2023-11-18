HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Repair work on Staples Mill Road from Thursday’s water main break is expected to be complete by the afternoon on Saturday, according to Henrico Police.

The water main break initially caused a shutdown on Thursday, closing multiple lanes.

Henrico County’s Department of Public Utilities said the break was longitudinal, involving a 10-foot-long stretch of the pipe. The pipe was later repaired and the water is back on after crews worked to repave the road.

As of 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18, Henrico Police said repair work on Staples Mill Road from the water main break should be complete by 1 p.m.

Police said the northbound lanes should reopen around that time.