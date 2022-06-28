HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — On Tuesday, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced in a release that the education consulting firm EAB will invest at least $6 million to relocate to a new facility in Henrico, a move that will create 206 jobs in the county over the next five years.

According to the release from the Governor’s Office, the Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the Henrico Economic Development Authority and the Greater Richmond Partnership to secure this investment, successfully competing against other EAB locations across the country. Youngkin also approved a $741,600 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Henrico County with the project, the release read.

“EAB has been a committed business partner in Virginia for more than 30 years, and we are thrilled to see its continued expansion and investment in Henrico County,” Youngkin said in the release.

EAB has several locations across the United States, including a presence in Henrico, which has been in operation for more than 30 years and is the company’s second-largest location. As part of the new investment, the firm plans to relocate from its current two locations on East Parham Road and consolidate its Richmond-based operations into a 70,000-square-foot space at the SunTrust Building on West Broad Street.

The Virginia Jobs Investment Program will also provide funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities.

“EAB is deeply committed to the Richmond area, and we believe our long-term investment will serve Henrico County, the Greater Richmond community, and our growing employee base for many years to come,” said Chris Marett, EAB’s President for Marketing and Enrollment Solutions.