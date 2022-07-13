Henrico County police are currently at the scene of an officer-involved shooting. (Photo Courtesy of the Henrico Police Department)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One man is confirmed to be in critical condition after an officer-involved shooting in a Highland Springs neighborhood in Henrico County this evening.

The shooting occurred in the 1600 block of Elsing Green Court, in Highland Springs just before 8 p.m. Henrico police said officers were responding to a domestic-related incident at a home, and when officers entered the residence they found a man holding a knife. During the incident, police said an officer shot their gun.

Police said the man was taken to the hospital in critical condition as a result of the shooting.

The Henrico Police Department alerted the public of the incident in a tweet on Twitter at 10:07 p.m. A press release sent out at 10:48 p.m. stated that the officer involved in the shooting has been placed on paid administrative leave.

Roads were blocked off around Elsing Green Court and Elsing Green Way. An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.