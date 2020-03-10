Latest crash on ‘dangerous’ Henrico road prompts calls of change from Henrico residents

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County residents are reeling after a dangerous stretch of road saw yet another accident this past weekend. The crash has some locals begging for a change.

Emily Kinsey was driving to work Saturday morning on Shady Grove Road when she says a car driving in the opposite direction started crossing into her path. With a car in her lane and a lack of road, Kinsey went to maneuver her vehicle away from the car. She drove off the road, overturning in the process, however.

“It’s by far the most terrifying thing I’ve ever experienced in my life,” Kinsey said. “I just kind of remember going completely silent and seeing everything break around me. My windshield was broken, everything started kind of closing in.”

Locals told 8News there’s no shoulder on the stretch of road and its why something needs to be done to prevents rollover crashes from happening in the future.

“I was trying to avoid a head-on collision so I hugged even more towards the right and ended up hitting the drainage ditch over here,” Kinsey said, pointing to the location where her car overturned and landed on a nearby mailbox.

Emily Kinsey

Fortunately, the Olive Garden worker walked away with just bruises on two oh her fingers. She knows the results could have been much worse.

For nearby residents, the crash is the latest in a series of incidents to occur on the dangerous stretch of road.

“The curve and the speed of the cars that come through tend to make it a dangerous spot,” said Sheri Polychrones.

Sheri Polychrones

Polychrones lives near Shady Grove Road and told 8News they’ve been contacting their Board of Supervisors representative in Henrico to try and get something changed.

“We’re hoping that they will look at it and do something that’ll rectify the problem including lowering the speed,” she said.

Polychrones adds their representatives have relayed to residents that officials are working to see if changes need to be made. As for Kinsey, she told 8News she no longer plans to travel on Shady Grove Road.

LATEST STORIES: