HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Government has begun collecting the leaves that fell into its residents’ yards this season.

According to the county’s website, bagged leaf collection services for the fall season began Monday, Nov. 7 and will continue until Saturday, Dec. 17. Leaf collection will take place again in the county in January and December.

The areas that have already had their leaves picked up for the season are mostly in the eastern and central parts of the county such as Varina, Montrose, Sandston, Highland Springs and Glen Allen. Residents of the Tuckahoe area south of Patterson Avenue and some west of Pump Road are scheduled to have their leaves picked up from Monday, Nov. 14 to Friday, Nov. 19.

Photo: Henrico County Government

Residents of areas roughly between Patterson Avenue and Three Chopt Road will be getting their leaves collected between Nov. 28 and Dec. 3. Residents of the Short Pump area and neighborhoods near Interstate 64 in Western Henrico will have their leaves picked up between Dec. 5 and Dec. 10. Residents of the Lakeside area as well as neighborhoods roughly between West Broad Street and Brook Road/Greenwood Road will be getting their leaves collected between Dec. 12 and Dec. 17.

Some residents of central and eastern Henrico will have to call 804-727-8779 for leaf collection.

Henrico County provides the following guidance for leaf collection:

Bagged leaves should be on the curb or the edge of the road by 7:00 AM on Monday of your collection week.

of your collection week. Our crews will make one pass down each street to collect bagged leaves.

down each street to collect bagged leaves. Our employees cannot enter your property to remove bags.

enter your property to remove bags. Bags should only contain leaves ; no garbage or other debris.

; no garbage or other debris. No limit on the number of bags you may put out.

on the number of bags you may put out. We frequently collect on weekends.

More information on Henrico’s leaf collection can be found here.