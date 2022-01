RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin has pledged to rescind the public health order that requires public and private school students to wear masks after he is sworn in on Saturday. However, lawmakers are split on what that will mean for individual school districts that want to do away with local mandates.

Regardless of the new governor's actions, Governor Ralph Northam's office claims school boards that end mask mandates will be in violation of a state law passed last year by the General Assembly, leaving them vulnerable to lawsuits. Republicans disagree and at least one senator plans to ask the new attorney general to weigh in.