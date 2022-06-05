HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Pridefest is here and Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden is hosting a number of events to celebrate.

On Sunday, June 5, an LGBTQ Youth Celebration will be open to garden goers from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

There will be live performances from SPARC’s Youth Ensemble, SPARC’s Touring Ensemble and a number of local drag queens.

Local LGBTQ non-profit, He She Ze and We, will be with providing resources and information to visitors as well.

The Garden’s regular admission prices will apply and will give visitors access to both the show and the Garden’s usual display.

The next Pride Month event at the Garden will be Pridos Fidos After Five on Thursday, June 9. This event will be an LGBTQ-themed twist on the monthly Fidos After Five event.

The Garden will also be illuminating the conservatory dome in pride colors every evening for the rest of the month.