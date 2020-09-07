Liberty Middle School temporarily closed after three employees test positive for COVID-19

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Liberty Middle School has been temporarily closed due to three employees testing positive for COVID-19.

The school will be closed through Wednesday, Sept. 9 to “protect the health and safety of all students, faculty, and staff,” according to Dr. Michael Gill, Superintendent of Hanover County Public Schools.

The Hanover Health Department worked closely with HCPS to make the decision to close the location after “careful consideration.”

The individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 are in isolation, and those who were possibly exposed will remain in quarantine for 14 days, as required by official health guidance.

There are currently at least 15 staff members who may have been exposed to the virus.

“Due to this level of uncertainty, health officials believe that there is a significant risk for the spread of COVID-19 within LMS from person to person. As a result, health officials indicate that a delayed opening will assist with further identifying other individuals (through testing) who may have COVID-19 and help to prevent the further spread of the illness within LMS. This will also allow our custodial staff to conduct a thorough cleaning of the building,” Gill added.

HCPS are hopeful to resume instruction at LMS by next week, and plan to offer remote instruction later this week.

