HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — License plate thefts are on the rise in Henrico County this month — and only a few of those drivers have successfully gotten them back.

There have been 19 recorded license plate thefts in the county this month, and only five have been recovered. This crime of opportunity is dangerous and inconvenient for car owners.

The main hotspot for the thefts happened in the west end of Henrico county, with four thefts occurring near Gaskins Road and Patterson Avenue.

Thieves target car license plate thefts for a variety of reasons, including failed inspections or and evading identification, The use of standard bolts may also be an enticing factor.

Two years ago, John Robertson’s license plate was stolen from his white Ford pick-up truck on Waldo Lane in Henrico. He said recognizing the switch was easy.

“I said, ‘Well, this is not my license plate,’ because I had personalized plates — which was ‘POP-04’ for the grandkids,” said Robertson.

Robertson said Henrico Police told him the swapped plate was registered to another Ford pick-up truck.

“It’s a big inconvenience,” he said. “And it’s always the person that they steal from who pays the price for it.”

One way to reduce the likelihood of this crime is to replace standard screws with Allen key bolts put into the plate, making it more secure.

Robertson said that, luckily, he now lives in a more secured area — but he hopes all the Henrico victims recover their plates, unlike he did.

“They’re going to pay in the end eventually, you know, and hopefully the police department catches a few of them,” said Robertson.

If possible, people should try and park inside of a garage, well-lit areas or places with regular surveillance to help prevent a license plate from happening, according to Henrico Police.

If you realize your license plate was stolen, contact and report the crime to your local police department, deactivate the plates and apply for replacement plates from the DMV immediately.