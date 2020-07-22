Lightning strikes Trellis Crossing community in Henrico County causing fire

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Lightning struck the Trellis Crossing community in Henrico County causing a fire that impacted four residential units.

Henrico Fire said the residents heard and felt the lightning strike before discovering smoke and fire coming from their attic.

When fire crews arrived they found heavy smoke coming from the attic area. Firefighters targeted the exterior fire and then transition into the interior fire attack.

Four families were displaced by the fire damage, crews said. The American Red cross is assisting them.