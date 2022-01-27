Like to bike? Henrico announces plan for the future of bicycling in the county

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Government has announced a plan explaining how the county identifies existing and future paths, bike lanes and paved shoulders to expand access to bicyclist transportation.

The comprehensive bicycle plan is set as a long-range projection of how the county would like to develop over the course of the coming years.

The county makes these plans in advance to be prepared for development in the most at-need locations in Henrico.

Bike path map as part of Henrico County’s development plan

The county has seen a growing interest in bicycling and other modes of “active transportation.” Henrico Government said, leveraged with public transit, bicycling can be a more affordable option than traveling by car in addition to health and environment benefits.

Henrico Government tweeted, “For many, transportation is the second largest piece of their budget. Bike trips eliminate gas costs, wear and tear on the vehicle, etc.”

The bike plan initiative is set to examine areas of Henrico based on their need for more bike lanes, sidewalks and other features. Officials with the county expect interest to continue growing with the emergence of rechargeable E-bikes.

The bike plan initiative also is examining areas of #Henrico based on their need for more bike lanes, sidewalks and similar features. (Photo: Henrico County Government)

The county take vehicles per household as one of the factors considered in the best areas to adapt bicycle development when the need arises.

The bike plan will look at many features that include bike lanes, buffered bike lanes, cycle tracks and areas where routes and access can be improved, according to Henrico County.

Rendering provided by Henrico County Government

Rendering provided by Henrico County Government

Rendering provided by Henrico County Government

The bike plan will also focus on paved shoulders, shared-use paths and route signage.

Rendering provided by Henrico County Government

Rendering provided by Henrico County Government

Rendering provided by Henrico County Government

In September, 2021, the Henrico Board of Supervisors authorized an agreement with the Virginia Department of Transportation for construction accommodating cyclists and pedestrians along Libbie Avenue.

The “road diet” approved by the county will take place on the four-lane divided section between West Broad Street and Bethlehem Road.

Henrico will oversee the design and construction of the Libbie Avenue “road diet” at an estimated cost of $1.9M. VDOT will reimburse $1.67M from federal funds.

Rendering provided by Henrico County Government

Dan Schmitt, the Chairman for Henrico’s Board of Supervisors, said “connecting our residents and visitors to safe outdoor healthy activities like bicycling, running and walking will always be important to me and this county.”

Rendering provided by Henrico County Government

8News will update when any new developments are made in the comprehensive bicycle plan.