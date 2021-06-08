Lineup for Innsbrook After Hours revealed

An Innsbrook After Hours concert from 2018.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Concerts at the Innsbrook Pavilion in Henrico are returning in July.

Concerts will be on Wednesdays from July 7-September 29 and will go from 5-9 p.m.

The Innsbrook Foundation and Innsbrook Owners Association have moved forward with what they call a plan “to move forward with its long-term strategic vision to reimagine and revamp its long-standing entertainment and concert series within Innsbrook to better serve the rapidly growing urban mixed-use community.”

Innsbrook Foundation has partnered with Broadberry Entertainment Group to book acts for its concert series.

NO BS! Brass will headline opening night on July 7.

Here’s the full Innsbrook After Hours lineup:

July 7: NO BS! Brass with Empire Strikes Brass

July 14: Good Shot Judy

July 21: Mo Lowda with The Mighty Good Times

July 28: The Vegabonds with VILLAGES

August 4: The Deloreans

August 11: Hakensaw Boys with Arlo McKinley

August 18: Fear of Music

August 25: Flow Tribe with Joslyn & the Sweet Compression

September 1: Kendall Street Company

September 8: WOAH

September 15: DJ Williams Shots Fired with Erin & The Wildfire

September 22: Skydog

September 29: Teaze