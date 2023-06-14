In this Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, file photo, kids eat lunch at an elementary school in Paducah, Ky. (Ellen O’Nan/The Paducah Sun via AP, File)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Children in Henrico will be able to receive free meals at several locations across the county throughout the summer.

The program is being offered at 25 locations by Henrico County Public Schools (HCPS) through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program. The goal of the federal program is to ensure children have access to nutritious meals while school is not in session.

The free meals will be made available to children 18 years old or younger, and children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The school system said the children will be required to eat the food on-site and will not be allowed to take the food to go.

Parents and guardians are not eligible for the meal service.

The food service will run Monday through Thursday each week on a first-come, first-served basis:

Breakfast will be offered from 7-9 a.m.

Lunch will be served from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The school district said times could vary depending on the individual location.

Elementary school meal sites

George Baker Elementary School: 6651 Willson Road (June 12-July 27)

6651 Willson Road (June 12-July 27) Ruby Carver Elementary School: 1801 Lauderdale Drive (June 26-July 20)

1801 Lauderdale Drive (June 26-July 20) Chamberlayne Elementary School: 8200 St. Charles Road (June 12-July 27)

8200 St. Charles Road (June 12-July 27) Jackson Davis Elementary School: 8801 Nesslewood Drive (June 26-July 20)

8801 Nesslewood Drive (June 26-July 20) Dumbarton Elementary School: 9000 Hungary Spring Road (June 12-July 27)

9000 Hungary Spring Road (June 12-July 27) Harvie Elementary School: 3401 Harvie Road (June 12-July 27)

3401 Harvie Road (June 12-July 27) Highland Springs Elementary School: 600 Pleasant St. (June 26-July 20)

600 Pleasant St. (June 26-July 20) Elizabeth Holladay Elementary School: 7300 Galaxie Road (June 20-July 27)

7300 Galaxie Road (June 20-July 27) Anthony Mehfoud Elementary School: 8320 Buffin Road (June 26-July 20)

8320 Buffin Road (June 26-July 20) Montrose Elementary School: 2820 Williamsburg Road (June 20-July 27)

2820 Williamsburg Road (June 20-July 27) Pinchbeck Elementary School: 1275 Gaskins Road (June 12-July 27)

1275 Gaskins Road (June 12-July 27) Seven Pines Elementary School: 301 Beulah Road (June 26-July 20)

Middle and high school meal sites

Fairfield Middle School: 5121 Nine Mile Road (June 20-July 27)

5121 Nine Mile Road (June 20-July 27) Douglas Freeman High School: 8701 Three Chopt Road (June 20-July 27)

8701 Three Chopt Road (June 20-July 27) Henrico High School: 302 Azalea Ave. (June 20-July 26)

302 Azalea Ave. (June 20-July 26) Hermitage High School: 8301 Hungary Spring Road (June 12-29)

8301 Hungary Spring Road (June 12-29) Highland Springs High School: 200 S. Airport Drive (June 12-July 27)

200 S. Airport Drive (June 12-July 27) George Moody Middle School: 7800 Woodman Road (June 26-July 27)

7800 Woodman Road (June 26-July 27) The Oak Avenue Complex: 15 S. Oak Ave. (June 20-July 27)

15 S. Oak Ave. (June 20-July 27) Quioccasin Middle School: 9400 Quioccasin Road (June 20-July 27)

9400 Quioccasin Road (June 20-July 27) Varina High School: 7053 Messer Road (June 20-July 27)

7053 Messer Road (June 20-July 27) Virginia Randolph Education Center: 2204 Mountain Road (June 12-29)

Henrico Recreation and Parks meal sites