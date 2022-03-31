Police say another Henrico officer and man involved in the crash are in critical condition.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico County police officer was killed in a three-vehicle crash along Chamberlayne Road on Wednesday.

Officer Trey Sutton died following the crash, which sent another officer and man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Sutton graduated from the police academy in February and was training in the department’s patrol bureau at the time. He was 24.

Henrico Police Chief Eric D. English addresses the media about Officer Trey Sutton’s death following a three-vehicle crash Wednesday. (Photo: 8News’ Rachel Keller)

“This is a tragedy for everyone, and my thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved,” Henrico Police Chief Eric D. English said in a statement Thursday.

Henrico officers are shrouding their badges and have left flowers on a police cruiser outside the department’s Villa Park Station in honor of Sutton.

“God bless Officer Sutton for his chosen profession – law enforcement and commitment to Henrico County. Sutton was a well-respected member of his recent academy class,” English said.

Authorities said a Henrico police cruiser and two other cars crashed at the intersection of Chamberlayne Road (Route 301) and Wilkinson Road on Wednesday evening.

Sutton, the other officer and a third individual in the cruiser were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

An investigation is ongoing but Henrico police said Wednesday that a pickup truck moving south on Chamberlayne collided with the police cruiser at the intersection as it headed west along Wilkinson. The third vehicle was hit along Wilkinson Road.

