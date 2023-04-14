HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Dylan A. Williams, who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing 13-year-old Lucia Bremer in 2021, has been sentenced to 60 years behind bars.

The sentence was handed down on the afternoon of Friday, April 14. Williams, who is 16 years old, will serve the first four and a half years of his sentence in the custody of the Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice until he is 21. Williams will then serve the rest of his sentence in the custody of the Virginia Department of Corrections.

Williams’ attorneys did not comment after the sentencing, other than to say it is “just tragic.” Williams apologized to Bremer’s family, saying “What I did was wrong. I would take my own life to bring her back.”

Williams pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Williams, who was 14 when the shooting took place, was tried as an adult.