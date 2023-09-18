HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A mail carrier is still fighting for his life after getting struck by an SUV while on the job in Henrico on Friday.

Family identified the mail carrier as 30-year-old Marvin Young, who has been with the postal service for more than five years.

According to The Henrico County Division of Police, fights between Highland Springs High School students escalated off campus and resulted in a violent two-vehicle crash at a nearby shopping center.

Young was parked in the shopping center when an SUV sped through, striking his mail carrier van. He was ejected from the van and taken to Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center.

“As soon as I heard the call, I rushed to the hospital to be at his bedside,” said Jazzie Young, the victim’s sister. “He’s on the ventilation. Neck brace, collapsed lung, broken rib. He’s okay in the condition he’s in, but we need as much support as possible from friends and family.”

Police said the driver of the SUV — identified as an adult female — was charged with reckless driving and released on a summons. She is scheduled to appear in court in the coming weeks.

The Henrico Police Crash Team will work with the Henrico County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office to determine if further charges are necessary. Henrico Police is also collaborating with the school division on pending charges related to the assaults that occurred on school grounds.

The family has started a GoFundMe to help cover medical costs.

“I would like to say that I forgive the woman who caused my son injuries and we give all honor to God,” said Young’s mother.