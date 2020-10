Mailboxes at a Henrico County USPS are blocked off.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Several mailbox collection boxes at a Henrico post office are out of order.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is investigating the suspected theft from the mailboxes on Sadler Road.

Mailboxes at Henrico County USPS location blocked off by yellow caution tape. (Photo: Tyler Thrasher)

Mailboxes are out of order at the USPS on Sadler Road in Henrico County. (Photo: Tyler Thrasher)