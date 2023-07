HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — If you’re looking for more materials for your favorite crafty activity, you may want to visit this upcoming Maker’s Yard Sale.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 22, the Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen in Henrico County will be hosting a maker-centric yard sale. Vendors will be selling supplies which are sure to spark creativity.

Admission is free. Guests are also welcome to visit the Center’s four art galleries during the event, as all of them will be open.