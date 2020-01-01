Man accidentally shot to death in Henrico; person charged

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities said a man is dead after an accidental shooting in Henrico on New Year’s Day.

The fatal shooting happened early this morning in the 1400 block of Southbury Avenue.

At the scene, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He as transported to VCU Medical Center where he passed away.

A suspect was identified and charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Police said they are not releasing the names of the victim or suspect because they are helping the family.

Stay with 8News for updates.