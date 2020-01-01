1  of  2
Breaking News
Man accidentally shot to death in Henrico; person charged Richmond Police investigating deadly New Years shooting
Live Now
131st Rose Parade, a New Year’s Day Tradition

Man accidentally shot to death in Henrico; person charged

Henrico County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities said a man is dead after an accidental shooting in Henrico on New Year’s Day.

The fatal shooting happened early this morning in the 1400 block of Southbury Avenue.

At the scene, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He as transported to VCU Medical Center where he passed away.

A suspect was identified and charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Police said they are not releasing the names of the victim or suspect because they are helping the family.

Stay with 8News for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events