Man accused with dumping body of 25-year-old now charged with murder

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico court indicted a man county man charged with dumping the body of a 25-year-old woman for murder.

Online court records reveal Henrico Circuit Court indicted Christian Thomas Clark on one felony count of non-capital murder. Clark is due back in court on Jan. 20, 2021.

Henrico Police discovered the body of Chelsey Nicole Lenig along the 2200 block of Charles City Road near Klocker Road and Charles City in July. Clark, identified as a person of interest, was arrested just after midnight on July 22 and charged with illegal disposal, in addition to failing to appear in court for a prior possession charge.

Earlier this month, county police identified the human remains found as Lenig. Authorities said the investigation remains active.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

