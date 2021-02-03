Man arrested for robbing same store twice in one week in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A convenience store on E. Parham Road in Henrico was robbed twice in the same week. Both times the same man entered the store, displayed a handgun and demanded money from the cashier.

According to the Henrico Police Department, the first robbery occurred on Jan. 30 around 8:30 p.m. The suspect entered the store and walked up to the cash register to make a purchase. He then threatened the employee and took out a handgun. The employee complied and the robber made off with on foot.

He then returned to the store around 5:30 a.m. on Feb. 2, he once again entered the store and approached the cash register. He asked for a cigar and the employee recognized him as the robber. The suspect once again took out his gun and demanded money.

The employee and robber got into a physical altercation, the employee was knocked to the ground and the suspect got away with the cash.

Following the second robbery, Henrico police apprehended 27-year-old Gerardo Torres in the 800 block of E Parham Road, the same block as the store. He was taken into custody at the Henrico County Jail and has been served warrants for use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, robbery as well as an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court. Police say he is being held without bond.