HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police have arrested and charged a suspect for a shooting that happened on Broad Hill Drive, Friday, April 29.

(Photo courtesy of Henrico Police)

A little after 1:00 a.m., Henrico Police responded to the 4200-block of Broad Hill Drive for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to VCU Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

A resident at the crime scene, 39-year-old Jason Miller, was taken into custody for the shooting.

Miller was charged with malicious wounding and the use of a firearm in the commission of the malicious wounding.