HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield County man was been arrested on Friday in connection to the shooting that occurred at the Avana Copper Springs Apartments in west Henrico earlier this month.

Henrico Police officers responded to Windy Cove Court, just off Coppermill Trace and the 9400 block of West Broad Street at 2:52 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, for a reported shooting.

When they arrived, police and first responders found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was determined to be in critical condition.

As of Friday, Oct. 28, the victim remains hospitalized and is now in stable condition.

According to police, the victim was shot by someone who was attempting to steal his car’s catalytic converter.

Nicholas Alexander Mohr, 22, of Chesterfield County, was identified as a suspect during the

investigation. He was arrested on Friday, Oct. 28.

Mohr now faces eleven charges, including malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and several criminal violations related to damaged catalytic converters.