ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A man has been arrested and accused in the murder of a 3-week-old infant in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

According to Elizabeth City Police, officers from the department and Henrico County Police arrested 23-year-old Tommy Lee Montez on Tuesday. He is accused of second-degree murder and felony child abuse causing serious bodily injury.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on November 20. Elizabeth City police were sent to a local hospital regarding the death of a three-week-old boy named Julius Saucedo.

Montez is currently being held at Henrico County Jail West without bond.

Tommy Lee Montez – (Elizabeth City Police)

Police say this is an active investigation. Those with information regarding the incident are urged to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.