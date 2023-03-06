HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico County man is facing charges for involuntary manslaughter and driving under the influence after a man died from injuries sustained in a New Year’s Day crash near Staples Mill Road in the Lakeside area.

On Sunday, Jan. 1 at approximately 6:33 p.m., Henrico Police responded to the intersection of Glenside Drive and Arcadia Street in the Lakeside area for a reported two-vehicle crash.

According to police and witnesses at the scene, a BMW 535i was driving north on Glenside Drive at the same time a Toyota Corolla attempted to make a left onto Glenside Drive. The driver of the Toyota pulled in front of the BMW, causing the vehicle to crash into the Toyota on the passenger side.

Two men in the Toyota were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the BMW was also taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, alcohol appeared to be a contributing factor in the crash.

On Tuesday, Feb. 28, the Henrico Police Crash Team received information on Feb. 16, that Joshue Lopez Morales, the passenger in the Toyota, had died from his injuries sustained in the crash. Morales’ death officially made the Jan. 1 crash a deadly incident.

On March 3, police obtained warrants for Jorge Mario Sis Morente, 19, of Henrico County. Morente faces charges of involuntary manslaughter, DUI and underage possession of alcohol.

Anyone with information regarding this case can contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000.