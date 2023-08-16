HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two years after a shooting at White Oak Village shopping center resulted in the death of a 16-year-old girl, a man has been convicted of her murder.

Jihad Arlik Ruffin was 18 years old when he was among three people charged in connection to the incident. On Wednesday, Aug. 16, Ruffin was found guilty of all three felony charges:

Murder: Non-capital felony

Maliciously discharging a firearm into an occupied building

Using a firearm in the commission of a felony

“My commitment is to keep Henricoans safe, and this individual has now been convicted and will no longer be a danger to Henrico residents,” said Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor. “With three felony convictions, I expect that Mr. Ruffin will face a severe sentence. I thank the jury for their attention, commitment, wisdom and verdicts. We were fortunate to have video tape of the incident which clearly demonstrated not only the horrific shooting and murder of an innocent teenager, but the chaos and panic among the shoppers.”

The Henrico County Police Department is responding to a shooting that took place off Laburnum Avenue. (Photo: 8News photographer Sam Hooper)

Shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, 2021, officers with the Henrico County Police Division were called to the 4500 block of South Laburnum Avenue for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers found “a chaotic scene” at the NOLA by Nisha store, in which a 16-year-old girl — identified by her aunt as Jamirah — died from her injuries. Another male victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment as well.

Two other suspects, in addition to Ruffin, were charged in connection with the shooting:

One juvenile male was charged with shooting into an occupied building, felony murder, possession of a firearm while under the age of 18 and using a firearm in the commission of a felony

Trevon Chappell, 18, was charged with shooting into an occupied building

Ruffin is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 15 of this year.