HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man was convicted in Henrico County Circuit Court on Thursday, Aug. 10, after an incident in which he cut his disabled mother’s oxygen cord earlier this year.

On Feb. 28, 2023, Robin Whitaker Browning, 62, placed a 911 call for a medical emergency at 6606 Prospect Street in Henrico County. Court documents indicate that during the 911 call, Robin Browning told the dispatcher that her son, Daniel Nash Browning, 28, had cut her oxygen cord and she was running out of oxygen. Browing was reportedly dependent on oxygen because she has end-stage chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Officers with the Henrico County Police Division were called to the residence. According to court documents, the officers were familiar with both Robin and Daniel Browning from previous incidents. A recent safety bulletin had also been issued for Daniel Browning allegedly shooting at a vehicle which had pulled up to the 6606 Prospect Street address.

Upon their arrival, the officers brought Daniel Browning into custody without incident. One officer then went to check on Robin Browning and found her short of breath inside her bedroom, according to court documents. The officer rendered aid until paramedics arrived.

An investigation was launched by detectives, who determined the oxygen tubing had, in fact, been cut near the oxygen concentrator unit. With Robin Browning’s permission, investigators went through her messaging history with her son. Text messages showed Robin Browning had asked her son why he cut her oxygen tubing. Daniel Browning’s response, according to court documents, was, “Because you went two hours without it and didn’t notice it.”

During the investigation, Robin Browning also told officers about another incident involving her son in which he had taken her life alert lanyard from her neck so she could not summon emergency services.

Court documents indicate the lanyard was found broken in a shoe box in Daniel Browning’s closet along with live .45 caliber round ammunition. Investigators also found syringes and baggies containing residue in a separate box.

During the probable cause hearing, Daniel Browning argued the power routinely would go out in their house and without him there to reset the power and breathing machine, his mother would die in her sleep.

“[The] defendant was ordered to have no contact with his mother,” said Alison Martin, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney for Henrico County. “He has consistently ignored all such directives from the court. Moreover, he has attempted to thwart the criminal justice system at every turn. He has pressured his mother into recantation of her statements from this evening. He has also used the system of jail tablets to create false evidence related to this offense. Specifically, he and his former girlfriend worked together to craft an email that the girlfriend and the defendant’s aunt sent to Mrs. Browning that they told her she had to send to Mr. Browning’s then-lawyer, Steve Mutnick. The entire transaction is captured on jail tablets and jail phone calls.”

On Thursday, Aug. 10, Browning pleaded no contest — considered the same as pleading guilty as far as the conviction is concerned — to malicious wounding and pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a family member — third, or more, offense. His sentencing has been scheduled for Nov. 8, 2023.