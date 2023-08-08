HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man who was charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Henrico High School student and basketball player Diamond Brown-Mosby is scheduled to be sentenced today.

Jaishon Banks was convicted of first-degree murder, robbery and using a firearm in the commission of a felony during a jury trial in Henrico Circuit Court on Jan. 11 and Jan. 12 earlier this year.

Banks was charged in November 2022 months after Brown-Mosby’s murder in May of that year.

According to police, the shooting occurred sometime before 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 19. A Virginia State Police trooper had been assisting a driver along Interstate 64 West on the Shockoe Valley Bridge when another driver pulled up asking for assistance with their injured passenger who had been shot.

Brown-Mosby was identified as the passenger and given assistance by the state trooper before being taken to a nearby hospital where she later died from her injuries.

“Diamond was a kind young woman and a talented student-athlete. Her loss will be felt on every walkway and classroom in our school,” said Karin Castillo-Rose, Brown-Mosby’s high school principal, following the shooting.

Diamond Brown-Mosby (Courtesy of Amateur Athletic Union ‘Cap City Ballerz’ Coach Wills)

In June 2022, a total of three suspects had been charged in connection with Brown-Mosby’s death. Two of them were unidentified juveniles, the other was 18-year-old Martel Marrow of Henrico. According to court records, Marrow was found guilty of being an accessory after the fact and was sentenced to five years with five years suspended on March 29.

Banks’ sentencing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.