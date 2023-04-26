HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One man is in the hospital with critical injures after a reported shooting on Wednesday evening.

Henrico Police and Fire crews responded to the 8700 block of Beacontree Lane, just off of the 2600 block of N. Parham Road in Henrico, just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26 for a reported shooting.

One man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

As of 11 p.m., police are on the scene investigating.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.