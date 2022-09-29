HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico officers involved in a shooting Wednesday night were placed on administrative leave as an investigation into the incident is performed.

According to Henrico County, officers were executing a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of Crawford Street around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28 when the incident occurred. Police said officers were walking towards the residence when shots were fired by a suspect. As the shots were fired, the officers present also fired their weapons, according to police.







The suspect, an adult male, was left with critical injuries as a result of the shooting, and was treated at the scene by Henrico Fire and EMS before being taken to a local hospital. The officers were not injured.

Crawford Street, between Richmond-Henrico Turnpike and Delmont Street, is closed to through traffic while police continue their investigation in the morning hours.

According to Henrico Police, the Officer-Involved Investigations Team investigates all officer-involved shootings. Each officer involved was placed on an administrative assignment as part of the investigation.