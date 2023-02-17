HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police is investigating an incident where a man was hit and killed by a train Thursday evening.

Around 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, officers were called to the railroad tracks on Hungary Road between Old Staples Mill Road and Oakview Avenue for a reported accident.

When police arrived, officers learned a man had been hit by a train and died at the scene.

Police closed a section of road and railroad tracks after a pedestrian was hit by a train and killed in Henrico County. (Photo: Brad Vassar, 8News)

Police had Hungary Road blocked off during the incident but has since been reopened to traffic.

Henrico County Police is continuing to investigate along with CSX railroad police.