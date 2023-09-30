HENRICO COUONTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man was pronounced dead at a local hospital after police found him lying on the street with life-threatening injuries.

At about 10:02 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 29, officers with the Henrico County Police Division responded to the 4100 block of Townhouse Rd. in the Dumbarton area of Henrico County for a reported shooting.

On the scene, police found a man lying on the street with life-threatening injuries. The man was then taken to a local hospital for his injuries, where he was pronounced dead.

The incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Henrico County Police Division at 804-501-5000.