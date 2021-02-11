Man dies following rescue from Henrico apartment fire

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One man is dead following an apartment fire in Henrico County on Thursday morning. The man was rescued from the unit and taken to VCU Medical Center Critical Care Hospital where he later passed away.

Henrico Fire is describing the deceased as a 55-year-old male, his name will not be available until family members have been notified.

The fire marshal’s office is working to determine what caused the fire.

According to Henrico fire, crews responded to the 2200 block of Rockwater Terrace at 9 a.m. to find heavy fire and smoke coming from one residential unit.