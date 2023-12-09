HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Division is investigating after a man was found dead in the afternoon on Saturday.

Just after noon on Saturday, Dec. 9, Henrico Police officers responded to the 2800 block of Fairfield Avenue for the report of a shooting in the area.

Upon arrival, police said officers were directed to a man who was then pronounced dead.

Detectives with Henrico Police are in the early stages of a death investigation.

Henrico Police urges anyone with information to call 804-501-5000.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.