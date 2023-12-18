HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Division is investigating after a man was found dead in the Tuckahoe area of the county.

Around 7:45 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 18, officers responded to the intersection of Parham Road and Fargo Road for a reported “suspicious situation.”

“Officers located an adult male deceased near the roadway,” a police spokesperson said. “This is currently an active investigation, with multiple resources on scene.”

The cause of death has not yet been determined. Police will work with the State’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to investigate.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Henrico County Police Division at 804-501-5000.