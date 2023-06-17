HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating after they say a man was grazed by a bullet on Thalia Crescent in Henrico early Saturday morning.

Officers found the man with a non-life-threatening wound just after 2 a.m., the man was treated at the scene.

Police are working a crime scene at the intersection of Darbytown Road and Henrico Arms Place, as well as one at the intersection of Darbytown Road and Shirleydale Avenue, which may be related to what happened. The public is asked to avoid the area while the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.