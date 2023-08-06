HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man has life-threatening injuries after police say he was involved in a crash in Henrico County Friday night.

According to the Henrico County Division of Police, officers responded to the intersection of East Laburnum Avenue and Delmont Street at around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4 for a report of a crash.

A man was taken to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

This crash is still under investigation by Henrico Police, anyone with information is asked to call 804-501-5000.