HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after police say he was shot in a neighborhood just beyond the Richmond city limits in eastern Henrico County.

According to the Henrico County Police Department, officers responded to the 1600 block of Azrock Court at around 10 p.m. on Friday, May 12 for a report of a shooting.

When they got there, they found a man who had been shot. The man was taken the VCU Medical Center with injuries that are considered life-threatening.

Police have not released any information regarding a suspect at this time. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.