UPDATE: The victim of the shooting, a juvenile male, has been pronounced dead at the hospital. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A boy is dead after a shooting near the Richmond Raceway in Henrico County.

According to the Henrico County Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of East Laburnum Avenue and Conway Street just after 10 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18 for a report of a shooting.

The responding officers found juvenile who was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.

