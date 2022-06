HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man has been hospitalized after a shooting in Henrico this evening.

According to Henrico Police, the shooting occurred near the 2700 block of Rescue Avenue. One adult male was taken to an area hospital.

Officers are currently on scene in the preliminary phases of the shooting investigation.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-780-1000.

This is a breaking news story, stay with 8News for updates.