HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police are investigating a shooting incident that resulted in one man being taken to the hospital in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Shortly before 3 a.m., officers responded to a call in the 7100 block of West Broad Street for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers located an adult male with a gunshot wound outside of a commercial restaurant in the area. The victim was rendered aid by police until EMS arrived.

The victim was then transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit an online tip with the P3 Tips app. Both tipping methods are anonymous.