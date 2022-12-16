HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One man is in the hospital following a shooting in the Laurel area of Henrico County. Officers with the Henrico County Police Division are currently investigating.

Shortly before 11:45 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, officers were called to the 9800 block of Gardenia Drive for a reported firearm violation.

Shortly after, emergency communications received another call for a shooting victim in the same area. Police determined the calls to be connected incidents.

Upon their arrival at the scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a nearby hospital with critical injuries.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Rosser at 804-501-5247.