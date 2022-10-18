HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police Division is investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the neighborhood of Highland Park.
At around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, an off-duty police officer was approached by a man at an intersection of Laburnum and Carolina Avenue. According to police, the man had obvious signs of injuries consistent with a gunshot wound to the lower extremities.
The victim was provided medical assistance by Henrico Police before being transported to a nearby hospital by Henrico Fire & EMS with serious injuries.
Henrico County Police Division is actively investigating the incident and will reportedly maintain a police presence at the intersection for an extended period of time.
Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.
