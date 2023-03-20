HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person is in the hospital and another is in custody after both being involved in a shootout with members of the Henrico County Police Division near Short Pump yesterday.

Shortly before 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, officers were called to the 4000 block of Cox Road for a reported larceny, according to police.

Upon arrival, officers determined that a victim’s belongings had been stolen and that one of the suspects had displayed a gun. Police said witnesses saw two individuals — a man and a woman — running away from the crime scene. There were no reported injuries.

During an investigation, police managed to find the suspects and a foot chase ensued — from Cox Road to Sadler Road. According to police, one of the suspects shot at the officers, prompting them to return fire. Roads were closed in the area in order to protect the public.

Police respond to a robbery-turned-shooting in Short Pump. (Photo: Alexi Bre)

The female suspect was successfully taken into custody first. The male suspect was found a short time later and transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. Their identities are still unknown at this time and charges are pending, according to police.

Police said there was no longer any threat to the community as they continued their investigation into the evening hours, gathering evidence for the Officer-Involved Investigations Team. All officers involved in the shooting will be placed on an administrative assignment pending the outcome of the investigation.

“This incident occurred nearby a busy intersection and there is no information too small to help the victims and police investigate the entire incident,” said Henrico Police spokesperson, Lt. Matthew Pecka. “We commend those community members who were in the area and have shared what they saw and heard. We further appreciate our partners with the Division of Fire and the Virginia State Police for their response and assistance.”