HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is in the hospital after a shooting in eastern Henrico Friday night.

According to the Henrico County Division of Police, officers responded to the 2700 block of Oxnard Road on the evening of Friday, Jan. 12 for a report of a shooting. A man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police did not release any information about the victim’s condition or possible suspects.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.